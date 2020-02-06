Deann Speirs Morgan, 56, completed her mortal journey and returned to the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020.
DeAnn was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her passing will leave a giant hole in the hearts of everyone that knew her.
Her courage, strength, and faith through the struggles of life inspired and taught us all how to be better.
DeAnn's greatest joys were found in traveling with her sweetheart, Jeff and spending time with her family. The brightest lights in her life were her grandchildren who she spoiled and loved every chance she could.
DeAnn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a powerful testimony of her Savior. She served faithfully in many church callings and had an enduring impact on the lives of many young women through serving in those organizations. Her strength inspired and lifted the members of her LDS ward and she had the great ability of making everyone she came in contact with feel loved and valued.
DeAnn kept a beautiful home and yard and when the weather was nice could often be found working in her flower beds fighting the never-ending battle with weeds and helping Jeff tend their vegetable garden. Even when she didn't feel particularly well, if the sun was out and a weed needed pulling, she would do it.
Our lives will be much less bright without DeAnn in it and she will be dearly missed.
DeAnn is survived by her eternal companion Jeff Morgan, children Brandon Morgan (Katie), Dustin Morgan, Dillon Morgan and Brooklyn Hall (Nathan), eight grandchildren (Parker, Andrew, Paige, Claire, Emma, Noah, Tobin, and Madison), parents Owen and Claire Speirs, siblings Karlene Haslem (Brad), Joyette Speirs (Gary), Scott Speirs (David), Clint Speirs (Mindy) and Ryan Speirs (Leslie) and many nieces and nephews who will miss their special "Aunt DeAnn."
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Layton Legacy Stake Center, 752 N. 3700 W., Layton.
Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bannister Family House in honor of DeAnn. This institution provides housing and meals for family members of patients receiving long term care and was an incredible blessing for our family. Learn more at:
https://health.ucsd.edu/patients/bannister/Pages/default.aspx or donate directly at: https://rb.gy/0lxevo.
