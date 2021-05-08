Deanna Browne Cordova
November 20, 1938 ~ May 2, 2021
Deanna Browne Cordova was born November 20, 1938, in Ogden Utah, to Walter J Browne and Mary Clark Browne.
She passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Peach Tree Place, from Alzheimer's.
Deanna graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1956, worked at ATC, Chromalox, Autoliv and JoAnn's.
On June 4, 1993, Deanna married Pilar Phil Cordova in Elko, NV.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She loved to sew and quilt and has made blankets and clothes for many family and friends.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Pilar Phil Cordova; her children and step-children, Sheri and Lee Russell, Jimmy Corvin, Jessica Neal, Dan and Dixie Cordova, Judy and Chuck White, Dave Cordova, John and Charlotte Cordova, Tom and Shelly Cordova, Denise Chatlin, Leisha and Tim Greely; grand-children, Jeremey and Maria Morin, Sefanie and Freddy Juarez, Joshua Morin and Rebecca Douglas, Amber and Dan Allen, Matt and Cala Russell, Lexie Russell; 12 additional grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary, siblings Wanda, Dude, Bill, Walt, and Jay, children, Jerry Cordova, Delia Dianne Wolthuis, grandchildren, Brandon Corvin and Nick Neal.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, UT 84403. The family will meet with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy.
Special thanks to the staff at Peach Tree Place and BRIO Hospice for the excellent care they gave Deanna.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com