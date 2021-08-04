Deanna Dabb Larsen
September 02, 1940 ~ July 30, 2021
Deanna Larsen, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Her husband Steve Larsen was by her side, watching 30 classic romantic comedies. She fought a hard battle against Alzheimer's over the last few years. She WON!
She was born in Ogden, Utah on September 2, 1940 to Clifford and Eva Dabb. She grew up in Farr West, Utah, the daughter of a farming family. She loved gardening, traveling, cooking, sewing and quilting. Her dining room was her own personal beauty salon. Her home always smelled of perms and hair dye, when it didn't smell of fresh bread, scones, and cookies. She loved murder mysteries, especially Murder She Wrote, Remington Steele, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, and Hart to Hart.
In 1962, she married Steve Larsen in the Logan Temple and for 59 years they lived in such places as Ogden, Taylorsville, Mesa, AZ, Farr West, Uintah, and finally moving back to Ogden. They served missions in Lagos, Nigeria, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Ogden, Utah. The last mission they served was at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and Conference Center in Salt Lake City. They were always together and madly in love.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Larsen, children: Collette (Arun) Sengupta, Stephanie Larsen, David (Carrie Lizzie) Larsen, Deena (Wayne) Butler, Adam (Tia) Larsen and was preceded in death by her daughter Kristin Larsen, parents Clifford and Eva Dabb, and her brother Delbert Dabb. She adored her 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Deanna was dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her family would like to give a special thanks to Chancellor Gardens and their amazing staff and BRIO Hospice, who went above and beyond, not just for Deanna, but for her entire family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5th from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT, followed by Funeral Services at 11a.m. Interment in the Mountain Green Cemetery, 5055 W. Old Hwy Rd., Morgan, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Mom had many special qualities that will be missed. She was an excellent listener with the ability to see multiple viewpoints of any situation. She was forgiving and loyal and was always willing to help those in need. She believed in everyone and saw the good in the worst situations. She truly taught by example and you knew that you were ALWAYS welcome in her home.
We love you mom!