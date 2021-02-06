DeAnna Jesse Feb 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeAnna JesseDeAnna Jesse, 63, passed away January 30, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Motruary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesF-22 Raptor gets major upgrades courtesy of Hill AFB’s 574th Aircraft Maintenance SquadronOgden cosmetologist grabs scissors, chases away alleged attackerBrandon StrongNational Signing Day: 4 Roy football players sign DI offers; Northern Utah prep signingsGroup at Ogden-Hinckley Airport organizing, retaining legal counsel to weigh optionsMental evaluation ordered for portrait photographer charged with sexually abusing customersOgden picked to craft development plan geared to remote workersMan with history of jail violence pleads guilty to manslaughter, assaulting Davis deputiesAlleged Ogden methamphetamine cook brags about skill from college courseEffort to name portion of 2nd Street after LDS settlers hits a road block +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News New Dodge Durango R/T has something for eveyone in the family Prep basketball roundup: Layton boys stay atop Region 1 with win over Northridge Experience guiding Farmington girls basketball to big wins; Phoenix approach repeat Region 5 title North Ogden Montessori charter school to allow students to opt out of Black History Month curriculum Girls basketball: Liza Toa helps Northridge upset Layton 43-39 Utah poised to remove concealed weapon permit requirements Economic officials expect many of Ogden's smallest businesses will fold amid pandemic Utah's House, Senate districts to be parsed again after 10 years