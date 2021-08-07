Deanna Peterson Aug 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deanna PetersonDeanna Peterson, 82, passed away July 30, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorthern Utah water supplier picks early date to turn off secondary water as drought lingersJudge orders disbarment of Ogden attorney who spent Roy widow's lawsuit settlementUPDATE: Independence University/Stevens-Henager College in West Haven closesGunnison prison inmate from Ogden dies of apparent homicideHip-hop artist Chali 2na, Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne coming to '25th & Ogden' this weekendJason Michael CheneyWeber County officials face decision on $30 million library proposalPolice arrest man they allege enticed on social media and raped 11-year-old girlFirst new US 89 interchange opens in Kaysville-Fruit HeightsFormer Weber CSI employee faces new child sexual abuse charges +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Damian Lillard becomes 1st former Weber State athlete to win Olympic gold medal Ogden Raptors give up lead, lose 2 players to injury in Idaho Falls Northern Utah pro golfer Daniel Summerhays at a crossroads in life, misses cut at Utah Championship Wasatch Front mountains shrouded in wildfire smoke; expert says to stay inside $5K reward offered in Ogden apartment building fire Weber State football: Increased skill, continuity may finally put offense into high gear Summit Village project served with loan default notice; resort group responds with federal lawsuit Bountiful's Sam Merrill reportedly traded to Memphis Grizzlies