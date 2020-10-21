DeAnne Cowley Keller
DeAnne Cowley Keller of Clearfield, Utah, June 16th, 1946 - October 18th, 2020, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, passed away, Sunday afternoon, after complications due to dementia.
The oldest of 3 children, she was born on Father's Day Sunday, June 16th, 1946, at the Logan-Cache Valley Hospital, in Logan, Utah, to her loving parent's, Duain Hughes Cowley & Velda Seamons Cowley of Benson, Utah.
DeAnne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Keith Keller and all of her posterity. Having fought the good fight, surrounded by her husband and all of her children, she completed her sojourn on this life, and returned to her Savior and her loved ones who preceded her in passing.
Thou we are no longer able to have her here with us for a time, we know that we will still feel her loving spirit, until we will see her again.
