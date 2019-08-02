September 23, 1955 ~ July 28, 2019
Debbie Ann Rice Susott passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born to Donald Walter Rice and Glenda Luana Jameson in Salt Lake City.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 02, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Memorial Service will be held on September 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at The Rosewood Lane Church of the Nazarene 455 Rosewood Ln, Layton, UT 84041. Committal of remains will be held in the Aultorest Memorial Park the following day.
The family suggests donations in Debbie's memory be made to Rosewood Lane Church of the Nazarene, 455 Rosewood Lane, Layton UT 84041. The donations will be designated for the Alabaster fund (An international fund for assistance in 3rd world countries)
