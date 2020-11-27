Debbie McKinlay Henderson
August 10, 1951 ~ November 15, 2020
Debbie McKinlay Henderson passed away on November 15, 2020, surrounded by my family and friends at my home, Apple Village Assisted Living, where I have lived for the last three years. I have made some wonderful friends and have lost some along the way.
I was born in Ogden, Ut to Alma Wesley and Carma McKinlay on August 10, 1951. I lived in Layton, Utah most of my life. I attended Davis High School where I met and married Stan Tree. Together we had a son (Brandon) and a daughter (Kimberly). We later divorced. I found love again and married Larry Henderson. We were blessed with two sons, Cameron and Brady. We later divorced.
I worked hard, for my family my entire life at a variety of jobs. I dedicated my life to raising my four children and some of the best times of my life were spent on road trips with my sisters to Yuma.
I am survived by my daughter Kimberly Peo of Portland Oregon, Cameron Henderson and Brandy Henderson of Clearfield Utah. My daughter in-law Barbara Amaral Killeen of TX. My sister Susan Davies, Brother Brad McKinlay (Judy), Brother Kurt McKinlay (Cindy). I am the proud Grandmother to Ashlee Bassett, Chantel Oram, Sabean Tree, Katlyn Henderson, Trevor Preece, Hannah Preece, Grace Preece, Braedon Peo, and McKoy Henderson. I have four great grandchildren, Cambri, Cooper, Brayden, Landen and Ryder Bassett. I will be joining those that have proceeded me in death, My mom and dad, My brother Brian McKinlay, sister Linda Tomlinson, and son Brandon Tree.
I would like to offer a special thank you to my sister Sue for being my rock and being right there for me, Love you sis. To the wonderful care I received while on hospice. To my very special nurse (Friend) Jaime. Thank you for the Onion rings CC, you brightened my day. A special thank you to all of the aids and nurses at Apple Village Assisted Living that took such great care of me. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
"See you on the Flip side!"
Deb