Deborah Jill Cross, was born August 14, 1953, to Ilah Beth and John Heber Morley in Ogden, Utah. She passed away surrounded by family, and returned to her Heavenly Father on May 17, 2020.
Debbie grew up in the Ogden area, along with her four siblings. She attended and graduated from Ogden High school. Debbie was sealed to her best friend Joseph Elbert Cross in the Ogden temple. Together they raised seven children. She has six grandchildren whom she loves and adores.
Debbie loved gardening, homemaking, and being with her family. Debbie has always loved serving those around her, and taught her children to do the same. She is now able to take her talents and serve those waiting for her on the other side of the veil.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Mike. She leaves behind her husband, Joseph. Children, Joe (Amanda) , Cathy, Angela, Jennifer (Mike), Julieanne, Kimberly, and Kerrie. Siblings, Kerry (Anne), Cheryl, Scott (Marilyn). Nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Clinton City Cemetery 813 N. 750 W., Clinton, Utah 84015.
Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.