Debra Ann Anderson

Debra (Debbie) Ann Anderson, 58, of Vernal, Utah passed away unexpectedly June 22, 2019. She was born to George Edwin Anderson Jr. and Jean Stander (Sill) on December 31, 1960, in Ogden, Utah.
Despite her busy schedule family and friends were Debbie's passion. She loved the mountains and camping.
Debbie is survived by her mother, wife Mona Hunting, Children, Grandchildren and Siblings.
She is preceded in death by her father, father-in-law Dell Hunting, brother Jerry Anderson, and son-in-law Petr Brewer.
She is greatly loved and missed! We will never forget her contagious laugh, random funnies, or her unique dimples.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Kingsbury United Church of Christ (65 E 100 N, Vernal). There will also be a viewing Friday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at the Vernal Memorial Park (1750 S 500 E) followed by a luncheon provided by the Vernal Sixth Ward (2745 W 100 N)
A charity fund to help cover hospital/funeral costs has been opened in her name; Debra Anderson, at America First Credit Union.
