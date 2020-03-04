Debra J. Bennett Gailey

Debra Jean Gailey, 69, passed away at home on February 27, 2020, due to complications from cancer. She was born in Ogden on August 19, 1950 to Delbert W. Bennett and Phyllis Vilate Cooper and had five siblings: Janet Loftus, Joanne Stanger, Robin Bennett, Teana Thirkill and John Bennett. Debby was raised in Uintah and Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1968.
Debby married Jerry Gailey, her best friend and sweetheart of 49 years on August 28, 1970. They were later sealed in the Ogden LDS temple for all time and eternity. The couple lived in Ogden before relocating to Turkey with the military, returning to the States after two years. They have lived in Roy for 42 years, raising three children, Shanda (Michael) Wimmer, Shari (Dirk) Love, Brian (Brandi) Gailey and doting on eleven grandchildren.
Debby loved being involved with anything in the creative arts and excelled at sewing, painting, drawing and cake decorating. She made countless choir and bridesmaid dresses and the best Halloween costumes. She enjoyed leading music in primary and singing with the ward choir as a member of the Roy Westlake ward.
The world has lost a beautiful, loving, caring, compassionate, tender-hearted woman. Heaven has gained a precious new angel.
Special thanks to Intermountain Hospice, and especially Becky, for the genuine loving support and care of our wonderful wife and loving mother over the past five months.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing Friday, March 6, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services 11:30 a.m. to^12:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at: