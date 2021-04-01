Debra Joan Simpson Sosa
January 20, 1953 ~ March 27, 2021
Debra Joan Simpson Sosa, 68, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2021, at her home in Layton, Utah. She was born on January 20, 1953, in Ogden to A. Lamont Simpson and Joan Skeen Young, the first of seven children. Debbie was raised in Hooper, Utah, and graduated from Roy High School in 1971.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a loving mother to her three children and adored her three precious grandchildren.
Debbie made her career with the Federal Government, working at Hill Air Force Base. She retired after 38 years as a Branch Chief in Depot Support. She received many commendations and awards.
Debbie struggled with her health and yet persevered through all her challenges with love and a positive attitude.
Debbie is survived by her children, Kelly Rodriguez, Jessie Sosa and Matthew Sosa; grandchildren, Alicia Rodriguez, Akhillez Sosa, and Sophie Sosa. She is also survived by her brother, Bradley Simpson; and sisters, Dana (Tom) Prather, Diane (Mike) Gallagher, Stacy (Mark) Chicado, and Jann (Brett) Balderston. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shelly (Dean) Ellis.
A life well lived is a precious gift,
of hope and strength and grace,
from someone who has made our world
a brighter, better place.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions we ask that masks be worn by those attending. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.