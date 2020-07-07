Debra Kay Christensen - Strong-willed and determined. A mom, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away July 1, 2020, surrounded by family in the care of the Huntsman Cancer Institute ICU, of complications from a valiant fight with cancer. Mom went out with her boots on.
Deb was born November 20, 1957, to John T, and Virginia Hansen of Willard, UT. She is the oldest child followed by her sister, Shannon Hunt of Mantua UT, brother David Hansen (Annette) Willard, UT, "another sister" Yvonne Kassabian, Birch Run, MI and "another brother" Aaron (Lori) Struble, Willard, UT. Deb grew up loving the outdoors and animals. Her favorite pastime was any time spent with the horses and her dad, whom she adored. She attended Box Elder High School and graduated class of '76.
She is survived by her mother, husband, siblings, sons Myah Romer (Robin) Ogden, Shea Sorensen (Stefani) Clinton, Eli Sorensen (Samantha) South Ogden, daughter, Hayley Cruson (Josh) Portland, Oregon, as well as stepson, Kenny Christensen, WVC. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Kira and Saige, and seven grandsons, Weston, Spencer, Dash, Wyatt, Luke, Tucker and Austin.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, John T. Hansen and grandson, Kolby Lynn Sorensen.
In lieu of flowers, it would overjoy Mom if you donated to Freedom Riders. Please visit freedomridersutah.com and donate. When donating please list the Deb Christensen Memorial.
Services will be held as a Celebration of Life, July 25, 2020, at Smith's Family Park 2500 W 4000 N Farr West, UT 84404 from 5-8 pm. Please, if you come, adhere to the recommendations of socially acceptable practices during these uncertain times, but please don't hesitate to come. Any changes or updates will be updated on the Lindquist's Mortuary website lindquistmortuary. com
A more in-depth life sketch can also be found at the website.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: