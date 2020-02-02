December 30, 1955 ~ January 29, 2020
Debra Lundgreen, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 64, on January 29, 2020. Debra was born December 30, 1955 in Ogden Utah where she continued to reside until her passing.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend. She had a true heart and a kind spirit with a smile that would warm a soul. She welcomed all with love and compassion.
A viewing will be will held for family and friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a time for sharing at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers to help with funeral cost.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: