Dee Ann Palmer
September 25, 1951 - March 13, 2021
On March 13th, 2021 our wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and above all devoted wife passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father after a short, but brave, battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 69 years old. Though her final weeks were difficult for her and the family, in true Dee Ann Palmer style, she smiled until the end. Truly angels shed tears of joy watching her finally reunite with her mother, Helen; they may still be hugging even now. Dee Ann's personality exuded happiness, her kindness was infectious, her tender heart was genuine, and her smile was always brilliant. The heavens gained a devoted soul of strength and love.
Born Dee Ann McNear on September 25th, 1951 in Pasadena, California to Helen L. and Warren S. McNear, our precious Dee Ann (or Dee as friends often called her) spent most of her childhood in the San Diego and Anaheim area along with her older brother Scott (Karen). Dee Ann always carried a special relationship with her mother, who was tragically killed in a train accident when Dee Ann was the tender age of 4. Dee Ann missed her immensely; however, though her mother wasn't there in-person, there may not have ever been a mother more present-Dee would feel her mother's love and influence throughout her life. Her father eventually remarried, Libby A. McNear, who also brought two additional siblings (and life-long friends) into the family, Jim Fielder (Alyse) and Jonelle Ord (Steve).
It was not long after this time that Dee's father took a business trip to Salt Lake City and visited temple square. This trip ultimately led to Dee, along with other family members, being baptized as an ever-faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel brought Dee true happiness, and she radiated this light onto others-in fact, many of her friends and acquaintances in high school and throughout her life also joined The Church in large part due to her genuine friendships, open heart and her sincere Christlike countenance that brightened even the darkest of rooms. Dee would continue her faithful devotion to the gospel by serving in many different capacities throughout The Church; she was a stalwart servant to the Lord and hundreds (if not thousands) of people were touched by her actions and genuine love in these roles.
Dee attended Brigham Young University, and on her first day, she became acquainted with the love of her life, Bradley C Palmer. They married in the Los Angeles Temple on December 30th, 1972. From this point forward, Brad and Dee would spend nearly every possible moment together; they were two peas in a pod. Dee continued to support Brad through dental school, with two small children at the time. Upon graduation, Brad and Dee set their roots in Farmington, Utah where Dee would support her husband as he started his dental practice. They continued to reside in Farmington until her passing. The Palmer family continued to grow, raising six beautiful children: Bradley Palmer (Melissa), Tammy Leavitt (Taylor), Brian Palmer (Shawnalyn), David Palmer (Roni), Tawnie Simpson (Ryan), and Tayna Holker (Kody). Even once the children had grown, Brad and Dee continued to "date" going out to eat together, watching new shows, and of course, traveling. The eternal courtship of Brad and Dee Ann is a true love story.
To Dee Ann, family was her everything. She devoted every effort, thought and moment to her children and grandchildren. When it came to family, there was no such thing as "mailing it in"; her family gatherings were epic, her decorating was unmatched, her cooking was delectable-she made every person feel special and worth the effort. Among the grandkids, she affectionately became known as "Mimi". Dee also carried the special talent of documenting history, as she spent countless hours documenting the lives of loved ones and researching those before her to make sure everyone's story was heard and appreciated-because to Dee Ann Palmer, everyone mattered and she loved them.
Dee Ann is survived by her husband, six children, 29 grandchildren, and three siblings. As family and friends of Dee Ann Palmer, we acknowledge the profound mark she has left on all of us. Because of Dee Ann, we are forever better people, the world is better-each at the individual level. She lifted us, strengthened us, gave light to us-and we fear not, for we know she is still with us.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19th at the Farmington Utah North Stake Center, 729 W. Shepard Lane, Farmington. Friends and family are welcome to visit Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary 1941 N. Main, Farmington; or Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. For family and friends who are not able to participate in-person, you are invited to participate via Facebook at Russon Mortuary and Crematory at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327. Interment will be at the Farmington City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com