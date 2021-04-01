Dee Jay Bloxham
Dee Jay Bloxham passed through the veil on March 27, 2021 surrounded by family at the age of 90.
Dee was born in Kaysville, Utah on August 22, 1930 to William Heber and Nelda Graham Bloxham. He graduated from Ogden High and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On September 24, 1955, Dee married the love of his life, Mabel Ann Dastrup, and the two remained inseparable throughout the next 65-plus years of marriage. They spent almost all of their married lives in Harrisville, where they raised a family of eight wonderful children, and hosted Sunday dinner each and every week.
Dee was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His love of Heavenly Father and his faith in Jesus Christ were foundational to his persona and he served his fellow brothers and sisters in any way he could.
Professionally, Dee was known throughout the Ogden-area for his long-service as a Postman for the United States Postal Service. Personally, Dee was a man of many diverse talents: woodworking, music, cooking, and refereeing sports. He and Ann enjoyed socializing with their close friends.
Dee adored his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and the feeling was reciprocated many times over. He was loved by all who knew him.
Dee Jay Bloxham is survived by his wife, Ann; his eight children: Linda (Michael) Cassidy, Curt (Kris) Bloxham, Drew (Kathryn) Bloxham, Jeff (Kit) Bloxham, Shane Bloxham, DeeAnn (Dell) Christensen, Shannon (Charles) Oleson, and Shelby (Nathan) Taylor; his 27 grandchildren; his 28 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joan Alonzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nelda; and two of his grandchildren, Carson Cassity and Tyler Cassity.
A public viewing and memorial will be held in Dee's honor on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 3, prior to services from 10:00 - 10:40 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe, Ogden, Utah.