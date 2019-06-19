Dee LaMar Doman

October 24, 1937 ~ June 14, 2019
"Gone Fishing"
Our beloved Father, Grandfather and Papa passed away June 14, 2019, at the age of 81.
LaMar was born October 24, 1937, in Ogden, Utah to Diamon George and Jane Barkle Doman.
LaMar married the love of his life, LaVina Marie Carlson on January 20, 1956. LaMar and LaVina loved camping, fishing, boating and spending time with their friends, but most of all they loved being with their family.
LaMar had an amazing work ethic and passed the qualities of service to others and hard work on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent countless weekends taking care of yards for aging family members and for his Washington Terrace neighbors. He retired from Wonder Bread Bakery after 38 years. LaMar made many lifelong friends from the bakery whom he stayed connected with over the years. He enjoyed family get-togethers, wood working, and breakfast with family and friends at Criddle's. LaMar was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
LaMar is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Terrie Doman; grandchildren: Jason (Heidi) Doman, Jamie (Jason) Lowder, Jennifer (Clint) Harmer, Jeremiah (Erin) Doman, Matthew (Michelle) Lowther; and twelve great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter on the way. LaMar is also survived by his sister, Norma J. White of Sandy, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife LaVina, and daughter Tammy.
LaMar will be honored by his family and friends at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Interment will be at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: