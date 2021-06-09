Dee William Smith
July 18, 1968 ~ June 3, 2021
Dee was taken from the world too soon, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born in Ogden, Utah, on July 18, 1968 to Spencer William Smith and Marsha Kay Harrop Smith. He was the oldest of five children who looked up to him as their hero. He spent most of his childhood in Ogden. Dee attended Bonneville High School before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dee attended Weber State University where he met the love of his life Cherrie Brown Smith in the singles ward on campus. On June 15, 1993, they were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Shortly after marriage Dee graduated from Weber State University with his bachelor's degree in History. After graduation they moved to Cedar City, Utah for a short time, and later settled in South Ogden where they have lived and raised four amazing children.
Dee spent the first years of his marriage teaching seminary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southern Utah. He and Cherrie later returned to South Ogden where Dee went back to school to obtain a Law Degree at the University of Utah. Upon graduating from Law School, he became a Deputy Weber County Attorney. After several years with the county, he went into private practice and joined the law firm of Richards, Caine, and Allen. In 2009 he was appointed as the Weber County Attorney. He served in this capacity until he was appointed as an Ogden City Justice Court Judge. A few short years after being appointed he left his position as a judge to return to his true love of being a prosecutor with Weber County. He served in this capacity as well as a Special Assistant US Attorney and South Ogden City Prosecutor. His life's resume was a reflection of how much he accomplished in his short 52 years.
Spending time with his wife and kids was Dee's greatest joy. Though his life was ended unexpectedly, it was clear that Dee lived his life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard and had no regrets. Not many can say they laughed and loved as much as Dee. Boating, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling at their cabin in Island Park with his family and friends was his happy place. He loved running, swimming, hiking, and biking. Dee was a kind man who spent his life serving his family, friends, and the community.
Their family motto was "This is the good life." He lived this in word and action and shared this energy with everyone he met. Dee certainly lived the "good life" and without a doubt gave all of us a "better life."
Dee is survived by his wife, Cherrie; his four children, Shayla (Hunter) Bigelow, Joshua Smith, Sydnee Smith, and Sierra Smith; his parents, Spencer and Marsha Smith; his in-laws, Farrell and Annette Brown; his brother, Scott (Sarah) Smith; his sisters, Carrie (Mark) Dixon, Shelly Smith, Emily (Chris) Durbin; his brothers-in-law, Preston Brown, and Nathan (Michel) Brown-Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bonneville High School Auditorium, 251 East 4800 South, Ogden, UT 84405. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LDS Church, 4380 Orchard Ave, Ogden UT 84403. The services and visitation are both open to the public. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com