August 2, 1950 ~ February 12, 2020
.
In loving memory of Deena Alice Segovia, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Deena was born on August 2nd, 1950 in Pocatello Idaho. She passed away on February 12, 2020, in Ogden Utah, after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by those who loved her very much.
We all know she's looking down with loving eyes at the amazing family she has brought forth into this world. She was an amazing, strong, and loving woman who saw the good in people. She was a woman of God and loved to cherish all that life had to offer. Deena will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
We invite family and friends to join us for her viewing on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Premier Funeral Services located at 5335 1950 W. St, Roy, UT 84067.
Anytime from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.