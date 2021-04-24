DeJay Doyle Crase
1966 - 2021
DeJay was born January 5, 1966 in Fairfield, California, a son of James LeRoy and Dana Judith Doyle Crase.
He lived in California, Arizona, and Utah.
He was reared in California and Utah. He was educated in Utah and graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1984.
He was employed at Easton Technical Products where he received numerous awards for outstanding achievements.
In his youth, he enjoyed wrestling and playing football, hockey, and baseball. As an adult he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also loved his dogs Jager and Sammy.
DeJay is survived by his mother and four siblings: Dana Bills and husband Robert of Ogden; Helen Stromberg and husband Lane of Washington City, UT; Marcia Phillips and husband Douglas of Florissant, CO; Bill Crase of Ogden; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and sister; James LeRoy Crase Jr. and Edith (Edi) Morris.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 845 Washington Blvd. the family will meet with friends at the mortuary from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The service will be live streamed on DeJay's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of DeJay's obituary Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. If unable to watch at this time the live streamed service will remain on Myers website indefinitely.
Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park.