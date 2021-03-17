Delbert Clifford Dabb
1938-2021
Delbert Clifford Dabb, 82, passed away March 13, 2021. He was born November 12, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to Clifford Howard Dabb and Eva Maurine Crowther. He was the oldest of five children, and grew up in Farr West. He graduated from Weber High School and L.D.S Seminary in 1957.
Delbert was blessed with good friends throughout his life, and was sealed to his best friend, Doris Ann Yearsley, in the Logan Temple in October 1957. Over 63 years together, they inspired others with their courage during trials, and love for each other. Delbert was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a High Priest and served in various callings throughout his life. He and Doris cherished their mission in St. George, Utah where he shared his love for the Savior with visitors from around the world. He was a kind and gentle man, who bore his testimony through his actions. He believed in the Plan of Salvation, which gave him faith and comfort throughout his life.
He joined the ARMY and served our country in Germany, receiving an Honorable Discharge and Medal of Good Conduct in 1964. His love for the United States translated into involvement in civic duties; sitting on the first Farr West City Council helping to organize Farr West as a city, and acting as Weber County Auditor for 8 years. Delbert loved scouting and wore this uniform with pride. He served as a leader for many years, achieved his own Silver Beaver award, and supported over 50 young men in earning their Eagle. Scouting defined him, and he truly lived up to the character traits found in the Boy Scout Oath. He loved his time in the mountains and at camps, but especially found joy in seeing the accomplishments of his boy scouts as they grew into men.
Delbert was a life-long student. He loved education, and attended and taught many classes. He earned his Master's degree in Business Education, and was a Certified Public Accountant; degrees that afforded him enriching work opportunities throughout his life. He worked hard to keep his mind sharp with puzzles, game shows, and reading the news. He paired his secular learning with spiritual learning and loved studying the scriptures.
He was a devoted husband who could be caught gazing into Doris' eyes and lovingly squeezing her hand. Family always came first. Julie, Del, and Marcie, were so important to him. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and loved each one of them unconditionally.
Delbert is survived by his wife Doris; children Julie and Del (Amanda); grandchildren: Jeff, Tera (Vince) Gonzales, Amanda, Katie, Karly, Porter, Garrett, Morgan, & Dylan; and great grandchildren: Trezlyn, Isaac, Tristyn, Trace, Aspen, Eva, & Ashlynn. He is also survived by his siblings Deanna (Steve) Larsen, Lyle (Sandy) Dabb, Colleen (John) Stewart, Leonard (Janene) Dabb. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Marcie Vega.
A special thanks to Skip Reese and Brenda Thorne, and the doctors and medical staff at McKay Dee Hospital, Dr. Brian Heaton, Dr. Steven Wynn, and Applegate Home/Hospice Care.
A graveside service will be held at the Ogden City Cemetery on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Services will be live streamed and can be accessed thru his online obituary at www.providentfuneralhome.com or on Zoom 828 9148 8588 with passcode 431277