October 6, 1934 ~ November 13, 2019
Delfina M. Prieto sadly passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 85 years old surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 6, 1934, in Delta Colorado to Emilio Abeyta Sr. and Della Herrera.
On July 31, 1950, Delfina married Robert Prieto Sr in Delta Colorado. Robert and Delfina shared 69 wonderful and loving years together and they were inseparable.
Delfina is survived by her husband, Robert Prieto, Sr. and her children, Tressa Orozco; Gloria (Johnny) Prieto; Robert (Esther) Prieto Jr; Ralph (Carol) Prieto; Rudy (Lesa) Prieto; Freddy Prieto; Sophia Prieto; Anthony (Courtney) Prieto and Christina (William) Prieto.
She is also survived by 48 grandchildren; 124 great- grandchildren; 53 great- great-grandchildren.
Defina is preceded in death by her parents; sisters; brother and daughters, Sophia Prieto and Jenny Alvarez.
Delfina enjoyed spending quality time with her husband and children. Family meant the world to her. She also enjoyed cooking and baking; camping and fishing; going on long and relaxing trips and enjoyed time with her dogs, Tiny and Gracie.
A Viewing will be held in her honor on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street in Ogden, Utah 84401.
There will be a Rosary held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St, Ogden, Utah followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m.
