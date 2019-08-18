Dell Johnson

December 3, 1936 ~ August 13, 2019
Dell C. (Smiley) Johnson, age 82, passed away on August 13, 2019, at his home in Roy, following a short battle with cancer.
He was born on December 3rd, 1936, in Richmond, Utah, to Joseph Ray and Winona Larson Johnson.
He graduated from North Cache High School.
He married Sandra Hyde in the Logan Temple on September 19, 1958.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings including Elder's Quorum President, Sunday School President, counselor in the High Priest Group Leadership, and served as a temple officiator in the Ogden Utah Temple.
He enjoyed playing basketball and was a devoted Jazz fan. He loved salmon fishing on the Salmon River, hunting and was an avid water skier and snowmobiler.
He was also a skilled craftsman and electrician and finished basements, built patios and sheds, etc., for neighbors, friends and family. He was well known for his work ethic and willingness to help anyone at any time.
He loved spending time on family outings and watching his children and grandchildren play school and little league sports activities.
He worked for Mountain Bell / AT&T for 35 years and received special recognition for his accomplishments in business communication systems. After retiring from AT&T, he started DCJ Communications, a business data systems company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert J. (Lois), Rallo Ray, W. Bart (Sandra) and grandson Gavin Paul Zimmerman.
He is survived by his wife (Sandra), two sons: Ray Dell and Michael (Laurie), and one daughter, Jeanette (Raymond) Zimmerman; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21st, at 11 a.m. at the Roy North Stake Center, 4250 S 2175 W, Roy, Utah, with a viewing on Tuesday, August 20th, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the care Dell received by the doctors, nurses and aids in the Oncology unit at McKay Dee Hospital. Also, the wonderful, compassionate nurses and staff at Encompass Home Health and Hospice care.
You may send the family condolences to: