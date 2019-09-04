October 3, 1928 ~ August 31, 2019
Delma Kimber Smith, (90) passed away in her sleep on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the middle child born to Winfred Charles Kimber and Olive Tanner on October 3, 1928, in Ogden, Utah. Her two sisters are Dorothy and Verna. She attended a small school for grades K-10th at Grouse Creek and then moved to Box Elder High School graduating in 1946. She enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, reading, playing the piano, and attending dances. It was at one of these dances she met the love of her life, Verl T. Smith. They married on July 30, 1948, in the Logan Temple and just celebrated their 71st anniversary. They were apart for 3 short weeks.
She was a mother to four girls and one boy and loved taking them to Grouse Creek in the summers. She worked as an Avon lady, a Washington Terrace City clerk, a bank teller, and finally her favorite job at Bonneville High School as a secretary, retiring after 21 years. She and Verl served a Mission in the Ogden LDS Employment Center. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and a devout member of the LDS church, holding various callings.
Delma loved a party and would often drive hundreds of miles to attend one. She loved socializing with her friends, going out to lunch and dinner, and supporting her family at all events. She never missed a wedding, graduation, or sporting event if she could help it.
Delma is preceded in death by her husband Verl, her parents, and her son-in-law, David Wirick. She is survived by her children: Susan Wirick, Karma (Kevin) Allred, Alan (Judy) Smith, Becky Rasmussen, Tracy (Ben) Boyd, two sisters: Dorothy Covieo and Verna Richardson, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6?8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Washington Terrace 5th Ward, 350 West 5100 South, with a viewing prior from 11:30?12:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Grouse Creek Cemetery.
Send condolences to;