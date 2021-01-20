Deloy J Spencer
September 7, 1932 ~ January 16, 2021
Deloy J Spencer passed away at home January 16, 2021. He was born in Escalante, UT, on September 7, 1932.
He joined the US Air Force in 1952, served during the Korean War, was stationed in several locations including Japan, and was honorably discharged in 1959. He graduated from BYU, and continued on to earn his Masters Degree from Utah State University. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He met his beautiful wife, Irene, in Kansas and they were married December 4, 1954 in Salina, Kansas. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. They lived several places throughout Utah as they raised seven children. They settled in Pleasant View in 1969 where they continued to raise their children and grandchildren.
Deloy shared his love of history as a teacher, finishing his career at Weber High School. He also served on the UEA Board for several years. After retirement, he continued his love of history as he volunteered over 24,000 hours at the Hill Aerospace Museum. He served on the Heritage Foundation Board of Directors where he implemented the "airplane talk" and was the driving force in getting the education center completed. He also loved serving as a worker in the Ogden Utah Temple.
He had a love of travel, seeing new places, visiting historical sights, and revisiting favorite places. Sandpoint, Idaho and the Oregon Coast held a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Irene; sister, Betty Gean; and brother, Garn. Deloy is survived by his seven children, Billy (Carla) Spencer, Jerry Spencer, Steven (Julie) Spencer, Peggy (Bill) Baldwin, Cathy Spencer, Brent Spencer, Michell (Brian) Maynard; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Katie and family for giving great care to keep him home where he wanted to be.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.