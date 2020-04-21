May 30, 1930 ~ April 17, 2020
Del was the son of Vera and Arnold Thredgold, born on May 30, 1930. He is survived by his daughter Vickie Grace (Gary) Benson and his son Rick Del Thredgold, six grandchildren and many loving great-grandkids. Del passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at home with loved ones.
He was a Korean War veteran. He boxed, and was an avid skier, water and snow. He loved golfing as a member of the Ogden Golf and Country Club and the Ben Lomond golf course. Del was the president of the umpires association for many years. He was also a successful business man as we can all remember Shaver Mart and Elite Mart. He was a huge sports fan, and loved the Utah Jazz.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
There will be no funeral due to Covid-19.