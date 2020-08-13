DeLynn Flint Weaver
August 11, 1952 - August 11, 2020
DeLynn Flint Weaver passed away surrounded by family on August 11, 2020 at the age of 68.
Dee was born on August 11, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to Faye Flint and Don A. Weaver. He was raised in Layton, Utah, where he met his high school sweetheart, Stanna Adams. They were sealed July 13, 1972 in the Ogden, Utah temple. Together they built their home and raised 4 sons he dearly loved.
At the time of his death he was employed by Rocky Mountain power where he worked many years.
Dee is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Flint, his father, Don A. Weaver, and his grandson, Max Paul Weaver. Dee is survived by his loving wife, Stanna; his children: Nathan (Cami) Weaver, Chris (Kristin) Weaver, Jonathan (Amber) Weaver and Cameron (Katie) Weaver; his grandchildren: Abigail, Analee, Alia, Logan, Brayden, Dylan, Caiden, Kaebrii, Maeli, Taysom, Zoey and Claire. He is also survived by his two sisters: Diane (Jeff) Christensen and Judy Bell, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Chapel (Snow Canyon Ward), 2500 N. Valley View Dr., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com