Denice J. Olsen Nelson
June 7, 1962-December 15, 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandma and friend, Denice J. Olsen Nelson, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away December 15, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital. She was born June 7, 1962 in Los Angeles, California to William Kay Olsen and Joyce Olsen Orr. She married David R. Nelson on June 28, 1986 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. She was a member on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Denice's priorities were, first her husband, David, who was her very best friend. She loved spending time with her family, boating, family vacations and enjoyed family projects and decorating her home. We love and miss you, Mom! She was a faithful and dedicated employee for 34 years at Ken Garff, Riverdale.
She is survived by her husband, David; children Ryan Nelson, Jessica Bridgewater, Andrea (Chris) Nelson, and Michael Nelson; 8 grandchildren Chloe, Jaidyn, Kaylee, Lyric, Jason, Payten, Kade and Kavika. Also survived by her siblings Arlene Olsen, Linda (Mike) Bridgewater, Debbie Olsen, Gloria (Bruce) Anderson, Fran (Jon) Walker, and Shawna (David) Lance. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kay Olsen and Joyce Orr. Her father and mother-in-law, Roy C. and Marilyn Nelson. Also preceded by her favorite puppy, Libby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:15-10:45 AM. Interment in the Uintah Cemetery.
The funeral will be lived streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com in Denice's obituary, condolences may also be sent to the family at this site.