Denise Sheree Koch-Neumeyer

July 26, 1955 ~ December 10, 2019
Denise lost her courageous battle with cancer on December 10, 2019, at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Clearfield Utah. She was born on July 26, 1955, in Kansas City Missouri. She was a current resident of Clinton Utah.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2223 N. 1000 W. Clinton UT 84015. Friends and family can visit at 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by memorial service at 12 pm. Flowers, cards, or donations can be sent to Amanda Bair or Kira Simpson.
The family would like to thank all of her many friends, family, and caretakers for all of the love and companionship over the years.
Online condolences may be made at: