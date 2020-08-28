Dennis Allen Peirce
December 12, 1954 ~ August 16, 2020
Dennis Allen Peirce age 65 of Layton, Utah passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on August 16, 2020.
Dennis was born on December 12, 1954, the son of Donna Hyde Layton, in Elizabethtown, NC. He married and later divorced Marilyn Hansen. Together they had one son, Zak. He married Brenda Allan and became a step-father to Jeremy and Brandon.
Dennis worked for the Union Pacific Railroad his entire adult life until his retirement. He enjoyed tinkering with things, making things that went "boom," camping, fishing, motorcycles, and talking on the phone for hours. Despite the hard exterior, he was a kind, loving, caring, and giving person. He was in fact, the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back even if he was cold.
Dennis is survived by: his son, Zak (Sarah) Peirce, CA, his stepsons, Jeremy (Wendy) Allan, UT, and Brandon Allan, ID, his sister, Delia (Lyle) Landstrom, MN, his brother, Christopher Peirce, UT, his grandchildren, Aaron, Stella, Brittney, Brooke, DJ, and Jeremy Jr, his great-grandchildren, Lundon and Brooklynn and his nieces, Tami, Marisa, Samantha, and Nicole.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Donna H. Layton, his father, Kenneth A. Peirce, his wife, Brenda Peirce, his granddaughter, Porscha, his nephew, James Timmons, and his grandparents, Bessie and Ezra Layton.
As was Dennis's wishes his family will scatter his ashes.
"Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to." Richard Russo, author.