October 22, 1943 ~ August 16, 2019
Dennis B. Hadley, 75, passed away peacefully at his home ? with his eternal companion at his side ?^on Friday, August 16, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Although he will be sorely missed, our patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teacher has been reunited in his heavenly home with many other loved ones who anxiously awaited and greeted him.
Dennis was born in Ogden, Utah on October 22, 1943, to Elden Hadley and Wreatha Vaurine Bingham. He graduated from Weber High School in 1961 and served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central American Mission from 1963-1965, where he loved and mastered the Spanish language. Upon returning from his missionary service, he attended Weber State College, receiving a scholarship on the Weber State debate team. He graduated with a B.A. in English and a minor in Spanish and eventually returned to school for a Master's of Education. His entire work career was devoted as a successful and passionate educator, where he taught at the Church College of New Zealand, Weber High School, and Fremont High School, teaching English, Spanish, and debate, eventually retiring in 2002. He was a beloved and respected teacher by all who entered his classroom and developed many cherished relationships with colleagues and faculty members.
Dennis met his sweet and eternal companion, Lana Blanch, when they were both called to serve on the stake M-Men and Gleaner Committee. After a wonderful courtship, they were later married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 9, 1969. Dennis and Lana were preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the time of Dennis' passing. They welcomed seven children, 24 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Dennis wore out his life in loving and supporting his wife, children, and grandchildren in every possible way. He attended every athletic competition, dance recital, graduation, band concert, play, scout recognition, speaking assignment, ordination, and any other small or significant event of each of his family members. Dad and Grandpa was, and always will be, our biggest cheerleader and supporter.
Dennis was blessed with a great sense of humor and a big laugh that made life so fun and enjoyable. He treasured playing board and card games with his family but was also fiercely competitive. He didn't like to lose and didn't lose very often.
Although successful in all his life endeavors, Dennis never sought recognition for his accomplishments and was blessed with the gift of humility. He was most comfortable serving behind the scenes and was compassionate and Christlike in every facet of his life. His impact and influence on all of those he touched cannot be overstated. As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Dennis served in several leadership callings including twice as a bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, regional welfare agent, and gospel doctrine instructor. He was a true disciple of Christ and served with all his might, mind, and strength no matter where the Lord needed him. He was a master speaker and teacher and possessed a gift to help others feel the influence of the Holy Ghost. Perhaps his greatest joy in his church service included a full-time mission with Lana to the Barcelona Spain Mission (2009-2011). Recently, they also served as assistant supervisors of 450 hosting missionaries at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City (2012-2019). Dennis and Lana had just recently received a new calling as the head supervisors at the Conference Center prior to his passing. He loved the Lord and knew Him. His example and testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, will be a legacy carried forward for generations to come.
Survived by his wife: Lana Blanch Hadley; four daughters: Stephanie (Jason Buckway), Marnae (Mike Fisher), Celeste (Jason Killian), Shannon (Nathan Croxford); three sons: Trent (Amy), Landon (Heather), Jared (Shanee); 24 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Blake (Julie); preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark (Sheila).
Funeral services for Dennis will be held on Thursday, August 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ogden Utah West Stake Center, 2200 South 4300 West, Taylor, UT. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday evening, August 21st, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the stake center, and on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. prior to services.
Interment: Taylor/West Weber Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: