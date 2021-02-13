Dennis "Bud" Duane Doering Sr.
July 10, 1943 ~ February 5, 2021
Dennis "Bud" Duane Doering Sr. passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Harrisville, UT. Dennis was born on July 10, 1943 in Woodstock, IL to Max Doering and Emma Franzen.
Dennis married Carolyn Cobaugh, they later divorced in 1982. He then married Kitty Huante in 1996, Kitty passed away in 2013.
Dennis served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1966. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and billiards. Dennis and Kitty loved to travel in their 5th wheel spending time in the warm states during the winter and coming to Utah in the Summer. Another of his favorites was spending time with our adopted family Aaron and Hilary Shupe and their clan and shooting pool and eating some awesome meals.
Dennis is survived by his children, Dennis Doering Jr. and Debby Doering; three grandchildren, Corey Reichert, Shane Mitchell and Cassandra Doering; three great-grandchildren, October Reichert, Evelyn Allan Poe Reichert and Lillith May Tyner; and his loving sister, Barbara Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kitty.
Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Military honors will immediately follow.
