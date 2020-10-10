Dennis Charles Hill
May 1942 ~ October 2020
Dennis Charles Hill, returned to his heavenly home on October 8, 2020. He lived a life of love, service, and great adventures with family. He will be missed by children; Robert (Brandee), Ronald (Stacey), Michael (Samie), Steve (Jamie), Brian (Megan), and Doug (Julie). He will remain in the memories of family and friends alike. He will be remembered by his good deeds including his missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with his beloved wife Carole.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 1448 West 1800 North, Clinton, UT 84015. A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary of Roy 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah and prior to the services at the Church 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment at the Washington Heights Cemetery.
Due to the current pandemic, for those wishing to pay their respects, the family asks that you use good judgment with social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.
Send condolences and flowers to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com.