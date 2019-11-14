Dennis Christopher Layton

September 16, 1936 ~ November 10, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather, brother and friend, Dennis passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday night, November 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Washington DC, to his parents Paul C. Layton and Edna S. He is the oldest of four. He moved to Utah at the age of eight. He graduated from Davis High School, Class of 1954.
Dennis worked in automotive parts. He had a love for cars, gardening, farming, camping and 4- wheeling. Dennis enjoyed fixing and repairing things, using his incredible talents and creativity. He loved working with his hands and tools.
He retired from Continental Baking Company in 2000.
Dennis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married the love of his life, Nancy Thornley Layton in the Salt Lake City Temple in January 1962. Together they had six beautiful children, Michelle (Leonard) Norton, Noall (Nancy) Layton, Julie (Paul) Pavone, Misty Damian) Padilla, Melanie (Jason) Loftus and Allisyn Layton. He also had 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He loved being with his family.
He rarely complained and was a good example of enduring to the end as he struggled with the debilitating disease of polio from the age of six. He told his family in his final days, he had a great life with no regrets and wouldn't have changed a thing. He is so loved and admired by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. He was a kind and gentle man who was very proud of his family. He is fondly remembered for his story telling, gardening and unique way of creating and inventing things.
Rest in peace until we meet again, your loving family
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Clinton Utah West Stake Center, 2141 West 1800 North. The family will meet with friends Monday, November 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
