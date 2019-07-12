Dennis D Spiers (Duff)

February 21, 1945 ~ July 7, 2019
Dennis, 74, passed away on Sunday from a massive stroke. He was born February 21, 1945, in Ogden, Utah the son of Dee R. and Catherine A. Hogan Spiers. He had two siblings, Joyce (Ken) Crase and Debbie (Vahl) Warren.
He married his lifelong best friend Diane Bowen Spiers. They would have been married 54 years on July 30th. They were blessed with two beautiful children Kurt (Sandy) and Jamie (deceased) Jeff Hart. Grandchildren, Casey Hart, Jayde (Colton) Ross, Bailie (Weston) Clark, and one great-grandchild. He was also blessed with five step- grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jamie Spiers Hart and both brothers-in-law.
Dennis was an inventor, owning several patents with one, that turned into a business for 20+ years, known as Slik-Pak, providing truckers with a special blend proprietary grease in a dissolvable bag used for lubricating their fifth-wheel plates. He sold that patent and was currently running a successful warehouse business.
He was the greatest storyteller and loved sharing them with others. Dennis was a giving man who would do or fix anything for family, friends or anyone who needed help. Many depended on this great man; he will be an enormous loss to many.
As Dennis would say, Ahh hell, here we go again.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Pizzeria on 936 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
