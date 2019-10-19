July 4, 1951 ~ October 15, 2019
Dennis Everett Browning passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Payson Lakes.
He was born July 4, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, a son of Everett Neel and Vera Pratt Browning. He grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. He attended Weber State College before serving a mission to England, where his mother had been born. After successfully completing his mission, he returned to Weber State College.
Dennis was hired at McKay-Dee Hospital where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 2006. He spent most of those years as a cardiovascular technician in the Heart Cath Lab of Cardiac Care.
He married shortly after his mission and later divorced. He has a daughter, Amber.
In 1994, Dennis met the love of his life, Linda, in the parking terrace of McKay-Dee Hospital when he stopped to help her with her car. They were married February 7, 1995, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have enjoyed a wonderful life, always working together, beginning at the hospital and then as camp hosts and area managers in forest service. Together they raised Linda's three children, Vinton Smith (Debbi), Clearfield; Quentin Smith (Cherie), Murray; Rebecca Smith, Nampa, ID; and Amber Smith (Shawn), North Ogden.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda, their children, a sister, Carol B. Jensen (Steve), a brother, Larry Jensen (Jeanne) and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, October 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
