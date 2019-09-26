April 10, 1933 ~ September 21, 2019
Dennis Freek, 86 passed away Saturday, September 21,2019.
Dennis was born on April 10, 1933, to Charles Thomas William and Blodwyn Bailey Freek. He married Lillian Chambers on July 28, 1956. They have one daughter, Linda.
Dennis served in the Korean war. He was in the Royal Tank Regiment as a trooper. He served for 5 years active service and 7 years on the reserves.
Dennis worked for the ICI Wilton Chemical Company for 9 years before moving to the United States. He was then employed by Weber State University, in the chemistry department. He worked there for 30 years as a Lab Technician\Chemist before retiring in 1993. He was a member of the NAOSMM and attended many conventions and received numerous awards.
Dennis loved going to Wendover with his wife, daughter and son-in-law. He was very lucky at playing Keno. He enjoyed having his grandchildren and great-grandchildren so close by. In his younger days he loved to fish and play golf. Dennis and Lily were lucky enough to be able to travel all over the United States and enjoy many years together. Although Dennis was a quiet man, he had a great sense of humor and was an avid stamp and coin collector. He loved spending time tracking and researching his coins. He enjoyed walking at the mall with his friends and drinking coffee with them. Dennis looked forward to a visit every two years from his nephew and niece Joseph and Wendy Chambers who live in England.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 63 years Lillian, daughter Linda (Bill) Parsons, sisters Mavis (Eric) Bielby and Carol Stainsby. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chris (Katrina) Parsons, Sean (Ashley) Hill, Ryan (Heather) Parsons, Paige (Casey) Parsons/Peterson and Kelsey Parsons, 10 great- grandchildren and two great-granddaughters on the way.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Ileen Freek, and one great-grandchild Braxton Parsons.
No one is perfect ? but you were perfect for us. We love you, rest in peace!
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held from 12:00 ? 1:00 prior to the services. Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Ogden Utah.
