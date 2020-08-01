Dennis Glenn Phillips peacefully passed surrounded by family July 17th, 2020 at his home in Riverside, CA. Born and raised in Ogden, UT, he attended St. Joseph Catholic High School and shined as an all-star student-athlete in basketball. He graduated from Weber State College and served in the US Army in Vietnam.
Dennis married the love of his life, Nancy Brockmeier, and they moved to CA to raise their family. The original “Girl-Dad”, he coached his daughter’s and wife’s softball & soccer teams for many years, attended every school function and was a master of ponytails and braids. A long-time resident of Chino and Riverside, Dennis worked for the IRS for 35 years and was on faculty at UC Riverside before retiring and starting Dennis G. Phillips and Associates Inc. He was an avid golfer and active member of Canyon Crest Country Club for 25 years. He treasured family, friends and above all, being “Nonno”.
Spontaneous golf cart rides, spoiling his girls, and singing babies to sleep were among his many specialties. His playful personality lit up any room and he was the life of every party. His kindness, work-ethic and integrity
inspired students, colleagues and clients, many of whom became life-long friends. We will remember his intense love of life, golf, music, Angels and Lakers. His quick-witted humor, infectious laughter, guidance and grace will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, his daughters Carrie Westerhout (Fritz), Erin Ortega (Sonny) and Joy Gipson (Mike), his granddaughters, Charlie, Cameryn, Aubrey, Kate and Madeleine, his sister Glenda Smith (Bob), nieces and nephews, Robyn, Alex, Kevin, Brian, Nicole, Madelyn and his mother, Elva, who will turn 100 in October.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his honor may be made to Donovanssmile.org