September 2, 1939 ~ December 3, 2019
Dennis H. Brown died suddenly of heart failure at his home in Plain City on December 3, 2019. He was born September 2, 1939 in West Weber, Utah to Milton Thomas Daniels Brown and Florence Hancock Brown. Dennis was blessed with four daughters, Cindy, Sheryl, Susan and Shelli.
He married Marlene Love on May 6, 1960. He later married Libby Robison September 8, 1978, and inherited Shauna and Mike; Libby died December 14, 2009.
Dennis loved his family and dairy farming. He worked many years with his father; together they were known as the "Corn Cutting Kings".
Dennis enjoyed singing with his sister Marjean for many years; also hiking, bowling, and being a member of the Stags Car Club.
He is survived by his daughters Cindy Nielsen Hawks (Jeff), Sheryl Brown Longfellow, Susan Brown Hincks (Darren), Shelli Brown Gardner (Dennis); step-daughter Shauna Wright (Wayne), two sisters Jolene Brown and Marjean Brown Anderson (Joe); 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Libby and stepson Mike Robison.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Warren Ward, 856 No. 5900 W., with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the Warren Cemetery.
Special thanks to Chris Heslop for a lifelong friendship and to Jeff Hales for giving many hours of service, ministering to our father.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: