Dennis J. Ball
March 27, 1942 - March 9, 2021
Dennis, our loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Coach peacefully set out on a new adventure on March 9, 2021.
Dennis was born on March 27, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Jack and Florence "Dolly" Ball. He grew up in Ogden and Layton, Utah graduating from Davis High School and attending Weber State. He later served honorably and proudly in the United States Army Reserves.
He married the love of his life, Dana Pizza, on September 26, 1970 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, Kimberly and Bryan and three grandchildren, Keylee, Jai & Bodhi. His family was the most important thing in his life, and he was always there for them.
Dennis had many accomplishments in his life, the first being his family, but he was also very proud of his career and retired as Chief of Training for the Directorate of Maintenance at HAFB.
He had a love of history that he shared with Kimberly. He was a dedicated baseball and basketball coach to Bryan and many others. He always had time for his players (and anyone else who needed a Dad figure.)
He loved being with his family and spending time together especially at the cabin at Bear Lake. He also had a passion for photography, nature, sports, and was a great resource to all for just about anything. He had a great sense of humor, and his one-liners brought a smile to many. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He made friends easily with his kindness, generosity and dry wit.
Dennis leaves behind his wife Dana; daughter Kimberly (Brian) LeRoux; son Bryan (Twyla) Ball; granddaughter Keylee; grandsons Jai and Bodhi; sisters Lori (Alton) Fisher, Kristy (Rick Morley) Ball, Denise (Bob) Wallis; sister-in-law Julie Pizza; nephew and Godson Matthew Pizza, nephew Daniel (Alisha) Pizza; great nephew Roy; as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and best friend Rick Pizza; his parents; grandparents and sister Jan and his in-laws Richard and Louise Pizza, who he shared a rare and special bond with that many don't get to experience.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 495 N. Harrison Blvd., Ogden at 11 a.m. followed by military honors.
In honor of Dennis, raise a toast to him and remember to always be kind to one another, be honest, be good to kids, always take care of the ones you love, and remember to stop and smell the roses.
May the road rise to meet you, May the wind always be at your back, May the sun shine warm on your face, The rain fall gently on your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com