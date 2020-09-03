Dennis John Grunewald
February 18, 1954 ~ September 1, 2020
Our loving husband, father, brother, and friend has passed away peacefully at home in the morning hours of September 1, 2020. Dennis was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 18, 1954, to Leon and Gladys Parde Grunewald. During his years of youth, he lived 16 years in North Highlands, California; Eleven years in Loomis, California; two years in Midwest City, Oklahoma and then Ogden, Utah where he spent 21 years.
While in California, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy. They were married for 42 wonderful years and were blessed with two children, Aubree and Waylan.
Dennis proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War, separating honorably May 21, 1975 where he then worked for the Department of Defense in Quality Control, retiring in 2015.
He had many hobbies such as vintage cars, fishing, camping, and hiking. Dennis was also very fond of a good auction. He loved the excitement of a good deal!
Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Aubree and Waylan Grunewald; sisters Fran Zedney, Phyllis Mayer, Mary Grunewald, and brother Daniel Grunewald. He was preceded in death by his parents; Leon and Gladys Grunewald; brother, David; and nephew, Seven Mundel.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to CNS Hospice for all the care and support they gave.
In lieu of flowers, Dennis would appreciate donations made to Operation Smile, Shriners Hospital, and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
A graveside service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park.
100 North Monroe Ogden, UT 84404
