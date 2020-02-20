^"Together Again"^
Dennis L. Fuller of 3801 Highland Cove Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah, 97, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born on August 4, 1922 at Medical Springs, Oregon, to James and Edna B. Turner Fuller. He married H. Betty Tanner, May 4, 1946 in Provo, Utah. Their marriage was later sealed in the Manti Temple on July 15, 1960. Betty preceded him in death on February 10, 2002. He then married Ettie R. Forcade on September 3, 2003 in the Los Angeles California Temple. Ettie preceded him in death on October 23, 2013.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters: James D. (Marilyn) Fuller, Brigham City, Utah; Richard T. (Cheryl) Fuller, Salt Lake City, Utah; Christopher C. (Gwen) Fuller, Salt Lake City, Utah; Keri E. (Richard) Hatch, Herndon, Virginia; Katrina J. (Carl) Ericson, Kuna, Idaho; 22 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.
Dennis served The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in several capacities, including Bishop of the Baker 2nd Ward, as a temple worker and sealer in the Seattle Washington, Boise Idaho, London England and the Ogden Utah Temples.
He served his community as Baker County Clerk and Recorder for 14 years and as Baker County Judge for eight years. He served in both theatres of war, Germany and Japan, during World War II and for 19 years in the Oregon National Guard, retiring as a Sgt. Major. He was a life-time member and a Past Commander of Post 3048 VFW. During that time he became State President of the Oregon Clerks and Recorders, President of the Association of Oregon Counties, served a two-year term on the Oregon State Welfare Commission and a two-year term on the Oregon State Land Conservation and Development Commission. He and his wife, Betty, loved to travel having visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. He loved sports. He played football a Union High School and for the Ft. Douglas Army team. After he retired he became a volunteer assistant coach with his son's girls^ softball team in Brigham City, Utah, helping the team to five Utah State Championships. He was a member of the BYU Cougar Club, and a devoted BYU sports fan. He refereed and umpired many high school football, basketball and baseball games in Eastern Oregon. He also enjoyed playing golf in his later years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holladay 3rd Ward Chapel, 4568 So. Holladay Blvd., Holladay, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Monday prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Oregon on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12 Noon, where military honors will be accorded by the Army National Guard.
Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, Utah.
