Dennis L. Richins
Dennis L. Richins was born during WWII to Don Willard Richins and Ione Wilde. He lived in Coalville with his mom and her parents, while his father was serving our country on the USS Washington in the South Pacific. After the war, they settled on the Terrace. He attended Ogden City schools, Weber State College, and the University of Phoenix.
After high school, Dennis worked for the forest service, which allowed him to hike all over Utah for the purpose of making maps and models of the mountain areas. He was able to use his skills for automation of the inventory and supplies at Defense Depot Ogden. His managerial skills proved well as he progressed through his career culminating as the Human Resources Director for the western region including Alaska. He enjoyed traveling through these supply depots, seeing the country, and working with diverse groups of people. He presented team building and experiential events for the personnel at these depots.
After DDOU closed, he started a new career as a mental health counselor working with the courts in Utah and Washington in the family reconciliation programs. He also used horse therapy counseling troubled teenager at a ranch in southern Utah.
His volunteer work included serving as Child Advocate through the courts, soccer coach, cub scouts, and serving as a guide at the Eccles Wildlife Center. He held many callings in the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called as a seventy and served as missionary for 25 years with his companion, Dallas Buckway.
Between working at the forest service and DDO, Dennis worked 6 months at IRS with Suzanne. On the last day of the tax season when she was furloughed, Denny followed her out to the car and used the following pick-up line. I know you are waiting for a missionary, but I always wanted to go to church and did not have anyone to take me. Would you take me to church until your missionary comes home?
He is survived by his wife: Suzanne Moss Richins, and chidren: Jenifer (Richard) Gray, Analee Marston, and Quinn (Wendy) Richins. His grandchildren: Matthus (Jordan) Richins, Taysia and Takari Gray; Samuel, Emma, Grace, and Max Marston; Sydney Jones; Brothers: Bruce (Susan) and David (Rochelle) Richins and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also survived by the Easter and Cindy Niko and their children.