Dennis Lee Jones
December 21, 1973 - April 3, 2021
Dennis Lee Jones passed away April 3, 2021 of Cardio Pulmonary Hypertension. Born December 21, 1973 to John D and Joan Alous Jones in Ogden, UT. He attended Ogden City schools, graduating from Ben Lomand High in 1991. He also, attended ATC studying welding and fabrication. Dennis worked for numerous companies in the Ogden area. He married Tara Jolene Goff January 1, 2016. Dennis had a daughter prior to marriage Tori, his wife Tara had one young daughter Brittany, and together a daughter Blaike and son Bryson.
Dennis loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and all of Gods creatures and creations. He loved to find and collect old stuff.
Dennis is survived by his parents John and Joan, one brother Darrell (Brandi), their childeren Destiny and Jordan. His childeren Brittany, Tori (Kyle) Barker, Blaike Jones, Bryson Jones. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Services and viewing are from 6 - 8 pm at Premier Funeral Home 5335 1950 W St, Roy, UT. Interment Ogden City Cemetery
Please send condolences to www.premierfuneral.com