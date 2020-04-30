1951 ~ 2020
Dennis Lee Mann passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2020. He was born in Canon City, Colorado on August 15, 1951, to Donald Dallas Mann and Gladys Martin Mann.
After spending his early years in Colorado, the family relocated to Riverdale, where Dennis spent his youth and adolescence. He attended Bonneville High School and was in the class of 1969. He enlisted in the Army and served proudly from ^'68-'71 as a mechanical crew chief on Medivac helicopters in the Vietnam War. He is "Etched in Stone" at Hooper Park for his time in the military. He had many stories from his time in the Army. His time in the service resounded through him for the rest of his life. Discipline, respect, honor, courage, that was Dennis. He kept his home military clean and took pride in that.
He married MarJean (Maggie) Mower in 1977 and they had three sons together. They lived in Idaho and Utah during their marriage. Together they raised their family with love and care. They were later divorced.
Dennis absolutely loved projects and being at home. You could always find him working in his yard or garage, always improving, always tending to the responsibilities of the day. He was a master yardsman as well. When he wasn't outside working in his yard you could find him inside cheering on the Utah Jazz.
He had a successful career in the business world. He was an amazingly diligent worker and was in a management position for the bulk of his working life. Dennis had a prestigious career at Autoliv where he remained tenured until retirement in 2018. During his years there he traveled the world on business trips and saw and did many wonderful things. Traveling the world was one of his favorite accomplishments.
He loved life and lived a very full and complete one.
In retirement he enjoyed his time away from the office world and spent time in his yard with his dog, Kai, whipping up big meals for friends and family, and showing love truly from his heart. He loved hosting family parties/barbecues and cherished time spent with his brothers and sisters.
He was described as "the dream neighbor," friendly, helpful, outgoing, and those around him felt better for living near him as they knew he was always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear.
He is survived by his sons, Luke Mann (Salt Lake City) and Nick Mann (West Haven); siblings; Dan (Sandee) Mann, Dale (Sue) Mann, Wendell (Muriel) Mann, Cynthia Mann, Kathy (Gary) Barton, and Sandy (Roy) Barton.
Preceded in death by his son, Eric Mann; parents, Donald Dallas Mann and Gladys Martin Mann, and niece, Cheryl Barton-Mattson all whom of which he will be ever so pleased to be reunited with.
Dennis had a very welcoming way about him. He put you at ease with his presence. Always with a joke on the tongue, a story to tell and was ever ready with a smile and good conversation. He loved to learn and was a voracious reader. He was well-traveled, kind, and sincere. He was a one of a kind man and his energy was second to none. He absolutely adored each of his four grandkids and treasured talks and learning about them. He would glow after a visit with them. He had a huge heart and all were encompassed.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Holbrook Mortuary. To help with social distancing extended family and friends are invited to watch the funeral services online at HolbrookMortuary.com. The services can be watched online live at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and will remain available for the next 90 days.
Interment will be at the Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.WoundedWarriorProject.org