Dennis Lee Montgomery
1953 - 2021
Our gentle giant, Dennis L. Montgomery, passed away at his home in Huntsville after a 3-year courageous battle with kidney failure. He was born August 26, 1953 in Ogden, Utah to Beverly Saville and Leland Montgomery. He was raised on the family farm and lived his whole live in Huntsville. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the London England mission.
He married his sweetheart, Kathy Zampedri October 1, 1977 in Ogden, Utah.
He dedicated 38 years of his life to public service as a Firefighter and Paramedic in the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and as Fire Marshall for Weber State University. He served on the Weber Fire District Board for 20 years, also volunteered at Ogden Pioneer Days and was the Weber State Rodeo coach for 13 years, as well as the regional and national director for NIRA. Dennis loved the western lifestyle. He coached the 2006 National Champion Women's Collegiate Rodeo Team. He spent countless hours mentoring, coaching and teaching young people about rodeo.
Dennis is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Melissa (Ed) Powell and Cari (Jerry) Southwick; 3 grandchildren Bentleigh, Braelyn and McCoy; also, his siblings Charlene Grover, LeeAnn (Mark) Fuller, Anita Ferrin, Fran (John) Oliver, Neva (Ross) Wangsgard, Rhea (Bryan) Schade, sister-in-law Joyce Montgomery and brother-in-law Bob Poll and all the Zampedri family and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Montgomery family barn, 1300 N. 7800 E. (north of Dennis' home). A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at Myers the day of the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Huntsville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Weber State Rodeo Team.
Special thanks to the Pleasant View U of U Dialysis Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com