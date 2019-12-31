Dennis Lester Carlson

April 29, 1949 ~ December 27, 2019
Dennis Carlson returned to his Heavenly home on Dec 27, 2019. Dennis was born April 29, 1949 to Lester A. and Elaine Bradford Carlson. He grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond.
He leaves behind his wife, Ilene Christiansen Carlson, his daughter, Rebecca Hall (Calvin) and his son, Chad Carlson. He will especially be missed by his four grandchildren and his brothers and sisters, Linda Carlson, Gary (JoLyn) Carlson, Diane (Val) Petersen, Larry (Kathy) Carlson, Kent (Jan) Carlson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rose Carlson, his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cates Carlson and his parents. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings and especially loved Family History.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Clinton 23rd Ward Chapel, 2206 West 2300 North. The family will meet with friends Thursday, January 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: