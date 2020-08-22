Dennis Michael Pettingill
November 26, 1945 ~ August 18, 2020
Dennis Michael Pettingill passed away August 18, 2020 at his home in Riverdale, Utah. He was born November 26, 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Paul Michael Clark, Blaine L and Irene Williams Pettingill.
He was raised in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High in 1964. He valued friendships from this class with monthly luncheons, phone calls, and get-togethers. He served in the United States Army as Combat Engineer in Vietnam 1965-1967.
Before leaving for Vietnam, he married his best friend, Carol Tryon, on September 21, 1965. He said, "She was hot and there was no way I was going to leave her single." Even 55 years later, they were still best friends, soul mates, and adored each other.
They had one son and three daughters, Jamie (Anne) Pettingill, Kimberly (Dave) Fowles, Kimberly Martinez (Rob Oberg), Susie (Scott) Watts they really loved the name Kimberly
Dennis worked as a mechanic for eleven years and was a truck driver for over thirty-five years. He enjoyed camping, riding ATVs, family reunions, playing POGO and sharing humorous YouTube videos. He will always be known for his obscure sense of humor, DAD jokes, and philosophical questions. He loved his wife's cooking and often said, "Why should I go out, when I have the best cook in the world right here?" Dennis said, "I am the richest man in the world because no has what I have." the love of his wife, his family, and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Parents, Aunts, Uncles, one brother, one sister, and his beloved dog, Roxi. He is survived by his wife, four children, 25 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, seven siblings, adored nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Due to the current pandemic and guidelines limiting gatherings, a private graveside service was held at Lindquist's Wasatch Memorial Gardens in South Ogden, Utah. A larger celebration of life, including military honors, for all extended family and friends will be held at a later date.