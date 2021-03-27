Dennis N. Charlton
October 9, 1940 ~ March 24, 2021
Dennis N. Charlton, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Layton, Utah on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born October 9, 1940, a son of Norvel and Virginia Charlton.
His significant other was Virginia Paulson for 28 years. They enjoyed traveling and going for walks with their dogs. Virginia cared for Dennis day and night during the final weeks of his life.
Dennis graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State College with a Bachelor's Degree.
Dennis became the Personnel Classification Chief at Hill Air Force Base and later was promoted to Personnel Classification Chief for the Air National Guard for the Western United States, where he retired.
Dennis had a passion for playing poker and hunting pheasants, he also enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are his son, Brett Charlton, daughter-in-law, Ana De La Fuente, Hailey, ID; daughter, Kris Derx, son-in-law, Jason Derx; three grandsons, Luc Charlton, Carson Broadhead, Mason Broadhead and great-granddaughter, Journey Lucille Charlton.
The family would like to thank the nurses from Home Hospice, Stacey, Bri, Maria and Mindy, for their wonderful care and communication with the family.
As per Dennis's request, graveside services will be held for close friends and family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the West Weber Cemetery, 4500 West 1000 North.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com