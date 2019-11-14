November 4, 1949 ~ November 12, 2019
Teton Valley resident, Dennis Neil Murphy, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, after a long battle with illness. He was surrounded by love right up until the end.
Dennis is survived by LaNice, his wife; son Casey; granddaughters Chloe and Callie; sisters Patricia L and Jamie M (Dirk); brother Michael J, sister in law Karen, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Claudia. He was preceded in death by his parents James L. and Helen M Murphy; the mother of his grandchildren, Carly and many other loved family members.
Born in Ogden, Utah and raised in Clearfield, Utah. Dennis worked at Albertson's; as ski patrol at Snowbasin Ski Resort, then as a manufacturing supervisor and retiring from FRAM/Allied Aftermarket after 30 years. He then worked as an escalation software technician at Iomega.
After retirement, he was able to fulfill his dream of living around the Tetons, moving from Layton, Utah to Jackson, Wyoming for a year before moving to Driggs, Idaho. Living among the Tetons was his idea of heaven. He had many happy memories of spending time and visiting family in Jackson as a child and in his teens.
In place of a memorial gathering, remember Dennis the next time you are casting a fly into a stream, camping, sitting around a fire with family and friends; laughing over wonderful stories and telling jokes, skiing in knee-deep in powder or solving a computer issue. His ashes will be interred around his beloved Teton Mountains.
We would like to thank Solace Hospice and the compassionate care provided by Donnel andShelby.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: